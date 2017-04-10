Nullifire SC 902: The market leading fast-track intumescent for the protection of structural steel

Nullifire is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of passive fire protection products. The Nullifire brand is synonymous with leading edge fire protection technologies, in particular, structural steel fire protection systems. As the leading specialist manufacturer of intumescent fire protection, Nullifire is providing innovative solutions to the construction industry, Engineers and Architects worldwide.

Key Features of SC 900:

Maximise Productive Spraying Time

Self-Priming

Fast Track Application – in a Single Coat

Versatile Coating Finish

Early Durability

Speedy Repairs

Nullifire; Engineered for safety, designed to save lives.