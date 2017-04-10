Nullifire SC 902: The market leading fast-track intumescent for the protection of structural steel
The SC900 series can be applied in a single coat of up to 6.5mm thickness. Reducing application and drying times by over 60% compared to similar systems that require multiple applications.
Overview
Nullifire is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of passive fire protection products. The Nullifire brand is synonymous with leading edge fire protection technologies, in particular, structural steel fire protection systems. As the leading specialist manufacturer of intumescent fire protection, Nullifire is providing innovative solutions to the construction industry, Engineers and Architects worldwide.
Key Features of SC 900:
- Maximise Productive Spraying Time
- Self-Priming
- Fast Track Application – in a Single Coat
- Versatile Coating Finish
- Early Durability
- Speedy Repairs
Nullifire; Engineered for safety, designed to save lives.