Nuage: Sculptural contours, organically derived

Last Updated on 19 Dec 2022

Nuage draws design inspiration from natural and earthen elements, coming together to blur the lines between the fabricated and organic. The collection will add a modern, sculptural edge to your bathroom with softly curved, artisanal pieces, featuring outlets, mixers and accessories. Proudly designed in Australia by our in-house design team, Nuage is recognised internationally for its unique and functional product composition with a Good Design award (2020 – 21) and an iF Design Award (2021) for the mixer range. The accessory range was awarded a Red Dot Award in 2022.