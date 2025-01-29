Novelio® Wall Covering is a wall covering not only used to decorate but is highly functional both in residential households and public spaces. You will be able to appreciate its benefits in any space where you spend a lot of time in and wish for a natural ambience.

Novelio® Wall Covering is designed to never look tired or dated thanks to features such as impact resistance, washability, colour fastness, fibre glass construction and fire resistance. Novelio® Wall Covering has a Group 1 fire rating.

Novelio® Wall Covering is made from fibre glass, which is a durable, impact resistant and breathable material that is not affected by water or sunlight and is non-toxic to your health and environment. It is strippable, easy to apply , re-paintable and holds a Class A+ emission rating, which is the lowest emissions rating of volatile substances.

Novelio® Wall Covering can be used in hotels, cafés, schools, wet areas and offices.

Features & Benefits: