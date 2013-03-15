Logo
Supplier Image
Jehbco Manufacturing Pty Ltd
Silicone O-Rings from Jehbco Manufacturing
Jehbco Silicone Joined Gaskets
Non-toxic and UV Stable Silicone O-rings and Gaskets from Jehbco Manufacturing

Last Updated on 15 Mar 2013

O-ring and gaskets from the sealing solutions experts

Overview
Description
This quality, long lasting silicone product is ideal for a variety of industries, with a wide temperature range of -40ºc to +250ºc. This UV stable and non-toxic silicone is FDA approved making an acceptable food grade product.

Jehbco offer over 2000 extruded shapes
  • Solid silicone in a variety of hardness's ranging from 25 shore A up to 80 shore A
  • These joining's can be cut-length for all seal and O-ring requirements
  • A range of silicone products including silicone sponge are available
The soft yet durable silicone sponge is used in the lighting industry and will fill in those uneven gaps that normal solid silicone can not. The sponge can also be made into varying profile shapes or o-rings and are able to be joined at your required length.

An option of flame retardant o-rings can be ordered, these are useful as strict government regulations are now requiring self-extinguishing products that are in the vicinity of fire doors and in highly flammable environments.

A range of items for the food, medical, lighting and engineering industries are available from Jehbco, products include seals, cut washers, corner joints, valves and connectors.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
O-rings & Gaskets

356.7 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBrookvale, NSW

24 William St

02 9905 9611
Display AddressNorman Park, QLD

15 Donaldson Stree

0413 813 453
Display AddressHeidelberg West, VIC

567 Waterdale Road

03 9458 5944
