Non-toxic and UV Stable Silicone O-rings and Gaskets from Jehbco Manufacturing

Jehbco offer over 2000 extruded shapes

Solid silicone in a variety of hardness's ranging from 25 shore A up to 80 shore A

These joining's can be cut-length for all seal and O-ring requirements

A range of silicone products including silicone sponge are available

This quality, long lasting silicone product is ideal for a variety of industries, with a wide temperature range of -40ºc to +250ºc. This UV stable and non-toxic silicone is FDA approved making an acceptable food grade product.The soft yet durable silicone sponge is used in the lighting industry and will fill in those uneven gaps that normal solid silicone can not. The sponge can also be made into varying profile shapes or o-rings and are able to be joined at your required length.An option of flame retardant o-rings can be ordered, these are useful as strict government regulations are now requiring self-extinguishing products that are in the vicinity of fire doors and in highly flammable environments.A range of items for the food, medical, lighting and engineering industries are available from Jehbco, products include seals, cut washers, corner joints, valves and connectors.