Non-toxic and UV Stable Silicone O-rings and Gaskets from Jehbco Manufacturing

This quality, long lasting silicone product is ideal for a variety of industries, with a wide temperature range of -40ºc to +250ºc. This UV stable and non-toxic silicone is FDA approved making an acceptable food grade product.
Jehbco offer over 2000 extruded shapes
An option of flame retardant o-rings can be ordered, these are useful as strict government regulations are now requiring self-extinguishing products that are in the vicinity of fire doors and in highly flammable environments.
A range of items for the food, medical, lighting and engineering industries are available from Jehbco, products include seals, cut washers, corner joints, valves and connectors.
- Solid silicone in a variety of hardness's ranging from 25 shore A up to 80 shore A
- These joining's can be cut-length for all seal and O-ring requirements
- A range of silicone products including silicone sponge are available
