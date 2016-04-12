Wilsonart® Laminate- when design matters as much as performance.
Wilsonart® offer a compact laminate that is ideal for a multitude of functions and applications.
Overview
As a world-leading producer of decorative surfacing products, Wilsonart delivers a wide range of innovative laminate solutions and related services. With products designed to expand your inspirational horizons, Wilsonart Laminate meets your special needs and exceeds the expectations of your most demanding clients.
Wilsonart makes a laminate surface for every need. Made to endure everything from chemical spills to fire damage, Wilsonart® Specialty Laminates are uniquely suited to handle the challenges of performance interiors.
See below list of all our laminate design options:
- Chemsurf Chemical-Resistance laminate
- Fire Rated laminate
- Chalkboard laminate
- Markerboard laminate
- Compact laminate
- High Wear laminate
- Custom Design laminate
- Virtual Design library laminate
- Low Melamine laminate
All Wilsonart Laminates are suitable for use in commercial and residential applications.
In the Australia and New Zealand region, Wilsonart® laminates are available through our exclusive distribution network, HVG in Australia and Mercer Interiors in New Zealand. To further support our key customers in the ANZ region, the Wilsonart® corporate team is on hand to assist with managing product availability for your projects, as well as day-to-day technical support.