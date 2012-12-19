Non Stick Coatings for Glass, Tiles and Grout from Enduroshield
Non Stick coatings for tiles, glass, stainless steel and Grout Surfaces for use in protecting against grime, dirt and soap scum.
Overview
Description
EnduroShield® is an innovative, permanent* non stick coating for glass, tiles, grout and stainless steel surfaces. Using state of the art nanotechnology, EnduroShield is an ultra thin coating, which bonds to the surface and provides protection that will repel stains, and reduce maintenance.
Though completely invisible, EnduroShield® coatings create a strong protective barrier that seals the porosity of the surface so contaminants reside on a durable, non stick coating.
EnduroShield Coatings reduce cleaning time by up to 90%
* Based on 10 years of simulated normal use and certified by TÜV Rheinland, Germany
- Cuts down cleaning time by chemically bonding to the surface, protecting it against staining and etching
- Inhibits the build up of harmful bacteria, grease and mould, helping to maintain sanitary environments
- 100% transparent and durable coatings that do not alter the surface aesthetic but assists to prevent mineral deposits and dirt absorbing into the surface
- 10 year warranty for glass and 3 year warranty for tiles and stainless steel on all professional applications
- Non toxic and environmentally friendly, eliminating the need for harsh toxic cleaners
- Glass - Shower Screens, Glass Balustrades and Pool Fencing, Glass Splashbacks, Windows and Mirrors, Automotive and Marine Glass and Commercial Buildings
- Tiles and Grout - Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles and Grout, Ceramic and China Toilets and Basins, Enamel Porcelain Baths, Tiled Kitchen Splashbacks and Wall and Floor Tiles
- Stainless Steel - Stainless Steel Fridges and Rangehoods, General Appliances, Cooktops and Barbeques, Stainless Steel Railings and Fixtures, Art Installations and Sculptures
