Non Stick Coatings for Glass, Tiles and Grout from Enduroshield



EnduroShield Coatings reduce cleaning time by up to 90%

Cuts down cleaning time by chemically bonding to the surface, protecting it against staining and etching

Inhibits the build up of harmful bacteria, grease and mould, helping to maintain sanitary environments

100% transparent and durable coatings that do not alter the surface aesthetic but assists to prevent mineral deposits and dirt absorbing into the surface

10 year warranty for glass and 3 year warranty for tiles and stainless steel on all professional applications

Non toxic and environmentally friendly, eliminating the need for harsh toxic cleaners

EnduroShield Protective Coatings for glass, tiles and stainless steel

Glass - Shower Screens, Glass Balustrades and Pool Fencing, Glass Splashbacks, Windows and Mirrors, Automotive and Marine Glass and Commercial Buildings

EnduroShield® is an innovative, permanent* non stick coating for glass, tiles, grout and stainless steel surfaces. Using state of the art nanotechnology, EnduroShield is an ultra thin coating, which bonds to the surface and provides protection that will repel stains, and reduce maintenance.Though completely invisible, EnduroShield® coatings create a strong protective barrier that seals the porosity of the surface so contaminants reside on a durable, non stick coating.EnduroShield® coatings are proudly Australian made and have been independently tested for durability with interior and exterior use.* Based on 10 years of simulated normal use and certified by TÜV Rheinland, Germany