​Newforma® Project Centre Software

A solution for AEC project management or Project Information Management, Newforma® Project Centre is the ideal tool for the building and infrastructure industries.

The Project Software involves using the technical project information for the following uses

Organising

Finding

Tracking

Sharing

Monitoring

Reusing information

For the purpose of successful project delivery, the Newforma® software connects architects, engineers and construction firms and owners to each other and the information, processes within the project.

Customers and businesses that use Newforma® benefit from its features which include

Improved profitability and productivity

Management of project information

Document reviewal

Competitive advantage

Strengthened team project

As a solution to more 700,000 projects worldwide, the Newforma Project Software is the ideal solution for business and industrial project management.