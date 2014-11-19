Newforma® Project Centre Software
Last Updated on 19 Nov 2014
Newforma® Project Centre is the ideal tool for the building and infrastructure industries.
Overview
A solution for AEC project management or Project Information Management, Newforma® Project Centre is the ideal tool for the building and infrastructure industries.
The Project Software involves using the technical project information for the following uses
- Organising
- Finding
- Tracking
- Sharing
- Monitoring
- Reusing information
For the purpose of successful project delivery, the Newforma® software connects architects, engineers and construction firms and owners to each other and the information, processes within the project.
Customers and businesses that use Newforma® benefit from its features which include
- Improved profitability and productivity
- Management of project information
- Document reviewal
- Competitive advantage
- Strengthened team project
As a solution to more 700,000 projects worldwide, the Newforma Project Software is the ideal solution for business and industrial project management.