​Newforma® Project Centre Software
Last Updated on 19 Nov 2014

Newforma® Project Centre is the ideal tool for the building and infrastructure industries.

Overview
Description

A solution for AEC project management or Project Information Management, Newforma® Project Centre is the ideal tool for the building and infrastructure industries.

The Project Software involves using the technical project information for the following uses

  • Organising
  • Finding
  • Tracking
  • Sharing
  • Monitoring
  • Reusing information

For the purpose of successful project delivery, the Newforma® software connects architects, engineers and construction firms and owners to each other and the information, processes within the project.

Customers and businesses that use Newforma® benefit from its features which include

  • Improved profitability and productivity
  • Management of project information
  • Document reviewal
  • Competitive advantage
  • Strengthened team project

As a solution to more 700,000 projects worldwide, the Newforma Project Software is the ideal solution for business and industrial project management.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Architectual ​Newforma® Project Centre Software

846.11 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Engineering ​Newforma® Project Centre Software

1.39 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Newforma Whitepaper- Using Technology to Unite Extended Project Team

730.86 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
How to remove risks to your ISO 9001

730.67 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

Lvl 6 , 10 Help St

0280016130
