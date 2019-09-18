Logo
CliknFit Angled Louvre Awning
Clik n Fit Awning L shape
Clik n Fit Louvred Aluminium Awning
Colonial Awning Surfmist
Solid Aluminium Awnings in Zeuss White
Add elegance and functionality with our new Superior Awnings range

Last Updated on 18 Sep 2019

Introducing our new range of quality, modular awnings available in slat & louvre configurations, for angled and horizontal installations all designed to maximise shade & privacy.

Overview
Description

Introducing our new range of quality, modular awnings available in slat & louvre configurations, for angled and horizontal installations all designed to maximise shade & privacy.

Our Clik'n'Fit Awnings are available in a standard colour range off the shelf - Classic Cream, Pearl White, Surfmist, Black Satin, Woodland Grey & Monument - or you can choose from our extensive custom colour range and all are designed to maximise shade and privacy.

We can also create custom awnings made to your specifications using our three stylish modular systems – Solid Panel*, Colonial or our exclusive Clik’n’Fit slat and louvre system.

Best of all, our innovative designs can reduce solar heat by up to 65% and reduce your energy costs and carbon footprint.

Whether builder or home handy-man, our systems are ready on the shelf when you need them in a hurry, with flat pack delivery available across Australia and New Zealand.

