New Kohler Composed tapware. Timeless and Deliberate

Composed. Timeless and Deliberate.

Not often can a bathroom tap be described as a piece of art, but the launch of Kohler’s new Composed tapware range is the embodiment of balance and perfect proportions.

The Composed tapware collection – which has won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award - features a single lever basin mixer in both regular and Super Tall, plus a three-piece basin set with the choice of either lever or cross handles. Shower/bath mixers, with and without diverter, plus 3-piece bath sets with matching lever or cross handles completes the range.

The hero single lever basin mixer is truly timeless in its design – its geometric shape, with long spout and side-mounted control create visual balance and true refinement. Its polished chrome finish has the acclaimed Kohler resistance to tarnishing and corrosion.

Features and benefits:

Modern design with a nod to the past

Complements myriad of bathing suites

Comes in standard mixer and super tall to suit a range of installation types – with the addition of cross or lever handle on 3 piece sets

Integrated aerator which reduces splash back

Complete hospitality compatible offering – basin, bath and showering tapware

Kohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing - twice exceeds industry durability standards

Kohler ceramic disk valves twice exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durableperformance for life

Available in 3 standard PVD finishes: Chrome, Titanium, French Gold

Customized PVD finishes available on request

Available in both polished chrome and a stunning new titanium finish. Titanium is a PVD finish that is the look of the future, a subtle silver grey matt finish - not as flamboyant as gold, but shines with a subtle mystery. Also available in French Gold for special projects.