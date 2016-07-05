New Kohler Composed tapware. Timeless and Deliberate
Kohler's Composed tapware range is their newest edition available in both polished chrome, titanium and French gold for special projects.
Overview
Composed. Timeless and Deliberate.
Not often can a bathroom tap be described as a piece of art, but the launch of Kohler’s new Composed tapware range is the embodiment of balance and perfect proportions.
The Composed tapware collection – which has won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award - features a single lever basin mixer in both regular and Super Tall, plus a three-piece basin set with the choice of either lever or cross handles. Shower/bath mixers, with and without diverter, plus 3-piece bath sets with matching lever or cross handles completes the range.
The hero single lever basin mixer is truly timeless in its design – its geometric shape, with long spout and side-mounted control create visual balance and true refinement. Its polished chrome finish has the acclaimed Kohler resistance to tarnishing and corrosion.
Features and benefits:
- Modern design with a nod to the past
- Complements myriad of bathing suites
- Comes in standard mixer and super tall to suit a range of installation types – with the addition of cross or lever handle on 3 piece sets
- Integrated aerator which reduces splash back
- Complete hospitality compatible offering – basin, bath and showering tapware
- Kohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing - twice exceeds industry durability standards
- Kohler ceramic disk valves twice exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durableperformance for life
- Available in 3 standard PVD finishes: Chrome, Titanium, French Gold
- Customized PVD finishes available on request
Available in both polished chrome and a stunning new titanium finish. Titanium is a PVD finish that is the look of the future, a subtle silver grey matt finish - not as flamboyant as gold, but shines with a subtle mystery. Also available in French Gold for special projects.