Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
S2K Identity Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
New, Flexible, Lightweight, Slimline sign system
New, Flexible, Lightweight, Slimline sign system
New, Flexible, Lightweight, Slimline sign system
New, Flexible, Lightweight, Slimline sign system
New, Flexible, Lightweight, Slimline sign system
New, Flexible, Lightweight, Slimline sign system
New, Flexible, Lightweight, Slimline sign system
New, Flexible, Lightweight, Slimline sign system
New, Flexible, Lightweight, Slimline sign system
New, Flexible, Lightweight, Slimline sign system
New, Flexible, Lightweight, Slimline sign system
New, Flexible, Lightweight, Slimline sign system

New, Flexible, Lightweight, Slimline sign system

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2016

The Vertex Series is a new and innovative sign system from S2K Identity Systems.

Overview
Description

The Vertex Series is a new and innovative sign system from S2K Identity Systems. Designed with highly engineered components, the Vertex Series offers the user more material and graphic options than other systems of its kind.

The channel framing system is lightweight making it ideal for suspended or hanging applications. It is also suitable for wall mount, and projecting mount installations.

The streamlined channel frame accepts any material 1-2mm thick. Thus offering a wide variety of options, for example:

  • Aluminium
  • Acrylic
  • Alucobond
  • Stainless steel engraving materials

Standard Sizes:

  • Channel Height: 80mm, 100mm, 120mm, 150mm, 180mm,
  • Channel Widths: 450mm, 550mm, 650mm, 750mm, 900mm, 1100mm, 1300mm, 1500mm, Other size available on request.

Features and benefits of the Vertex Series:

  • Australian made
  • Easy to Update
  • Easy to Install
  • Wide choice of sizes
  • Flexible Insert options

The flexible End Caps enable the sheet material to be removed and updated as required. The system does not require tools of clips, making it simple and easy to maintain.

Contact
Display AddressMoorabbin, VIC

9 Lennox St

03 9555 7473
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap