New, Flexible, Lightweight, Slimline sign system

The Vertex Series is a new and innovative sign system from S2K Identity Systems. Designed with highly engineered components, the Vertex Series offers the user more material and graphic options than other systems of its kind.

The channel framing system is lightweight making it ideal for suspended or hanging applications. It is also suitable for wall mount, and projecting mount installations.

The streamlined channel frame accepts any material 1-2mm thick. Thus offering a wide variety of options, for example:

Aluminium

Acrylic

Alucobond

Stainless steel engraving materials

Standard Sizes:

Channel Height: 80mm, 100mm, 120mm, 150mm, 180mm,

Channel Widths: 450mm, 550mm, 650mm, 750mm, 900mm, 1100mm, 1300mm, 1500mm, Other size available on request.

Features and benefits of the Vertex Series:

Australian made

Easy to Update

Easy to Install

Wide choice of sizes

Flexible Insert options

The flexible End Caps enable the sheet material to be removed and updated as required. The system does not require tools of clips, making it simple and easy to maintain.