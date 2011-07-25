Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Rephouse Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Neoflex® Reptiles - Modular Rubber Flooring
Neoflex® Reptiles - Modular Rubber Flooring

Neoflex® Reptiles - Modular Rubber Flooring

Last Updated on 25 Jul 2011

Reinforced rubber floor tiles have a sticky back are easier to lay

Overview
Description

Neoflex™ REPtiles™ are dual-durometer rubber tiles, 1m x 1m in size, available from 6 - 30 mm thick. REPtiles™ are heavy duty, environmentally friendly and are available in any standard or custom Neoflex colour. Neoflex™ REPtiles commercial rubber flooring are a terrific choice for indoor commercial areas, such as offices, libraries, classrooms, cafes, walkways and lift lobbies. The top surface is made of a dense mixed coloured synthetic EPDM rubber top layer that is laminated to a recycled rubber layer below providing good grip and excellent durability.

The modular contruction allows for bespoke environmental graphics, logos and designs to be pre-fabricated and inlaid into the tiles under exacting conditions.

Features & benefits:

  • Contemporary designs for architectural appeal and style
  • Fabric reinforcing for dimensional stability
  • Comfort underfoot and are a great alternative to carpet tiles, ideal for many applications
  • Slip resistant and reduce waste by up to 4%
  • Easier to ship than rolls and the cardboard packaging is fully recyclable

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.02 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

1.00 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

1.09 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

1.47 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

755.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

1011.21 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressChurchill, QLD

65A Lobb St

07 3281 0088
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap