Neoflex® Reptiles - Modular Rubber Flooring

Neoflex™ REPtiles™ are dual-durometer rubber tiles, 1m x 1m in size, available from 6 - 30 mm thick. REPtiles™ are heavy duty, environmentally friendly and are available in any standard or custom Neoflex colour. Neoflex™ REPtiles commercial rubber flooring are a terrific choice for indoor commercial areas, such as offices, libraries, classrooms, cafes, walkways and lift lobbies. The top surface is made of a dense mixed coloured synthetic EPDM rubber top layer that is laminated to a recycled rubber layer below providing good grip and excellent durability.

The modular contruction allows for bespoke environmental graphics, logos and designs to be pre-fabricated and inlaid into the tiles under exacting conditions.

Features & benefits: