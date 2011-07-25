Neoflex® Reptiles - Modular Rubber Flooring
Reinforced rubber floor tiles have a sticky back are easier to lay
Overview
Neoflex™ REPtiles™ are dual-durometer rubber tiles, 1m x 1m in size, available from 6 - 30 mm thick. REPtiles™ are heavy duty, environmentally friendly and are available in any standard or custom Neoflex colour. Neoflex™ REPtiles commercial rubber flooring are a terrific choice for indoor commercial areas, such as offices, libraries, classrooms, cafes, walkways and lift lobbies. The top surface is made of a dense mixed coloured synthetic EPDM rubber top layer that is laminated to a recycled rubber layer below providing good grip and excellent durability.
The modular contruction allows for bespoke environmental graphics, logos and designs to be pre-fabricated and inlaid into the tiles under exacting conditions.
Features & benefits:
- Contemporary designs for architectural appeal and style
- Fabric reinforcing for dimensional stability
- Comfort underfoot and are a great alternative to carpet tiles, ideal for many applications
- Slip resistant and reduce waste by up to 4%
- Easier to ship than rolls and the cardboard packaging is fully recyclable