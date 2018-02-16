Logo
Natural slate multi-layered Ardesia Stone cladding
DecoR Stone Ardesia Stone are natural slate stone outdoor tiles with a unique three-dimensional feel adding character to exterior walls.

Description

DecoR Stone Ardesia Stone are natural slate stone outdoor tiles with a unique three-dimensional feel adding character to exterior walls.

Slate is a stone material that displays a repeated design trend. Slate has a beautiful look which is very durable and tolerates heat very well.

Ardesia Stone is an astonishing modern natural stone cladding that is perfect for retaining walls, pillars and water features for both external and internal applications.

DecoR Stone Ardesia Stone comes in two fashionable colours for a range of applications where creativity and style are looking to be achieved.

DrawingBrochure

3.10 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

352.59 KB

Download
Display AddressBurwood, VIC

84-90 Highbury Rd

03 9888 9888
