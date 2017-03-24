Natural and smoke ventilation
Cool your commercial, factory, and modern buildings with natural and smoke ventilation.
Natural and smoke ventilation is the best way to cool a structure for modern buildings, commercial buildings and factories; providing low maintenance and running costs. Greene Fire also provides fully certified ventilation products compliant to EN12101-2.
Natural and smoke ventilation products:
- Fully Weathered Multipurpose - The multipurpose has low energy consumption and can be provided with energy saving insulated body flaps.
- Ultrasky Casement Ventilator - Natural ventilator designed for both smoke and natural ventilation requirements. Low ongoing maintenance cost. High aerodynamic, acoustic and thermal performance.
- Opensky Natural Ventilator - Economical low profile louvered ventilator which has been specifically designed for smoke, heat exhaust and natural ventilation applications. The roof opensky can be supplied with both insulated louvre blades and an insulated body to assist in ensuring the building is adequately insulated. Translucent polycarbonate louvre blades provide excellent daylighting using a durable UV stabilized material.