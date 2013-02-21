Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Trend Windows & Doors
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Natural and Light Western Red Cedar Windows and Doors from Trend
Natural and Light Western Red Cedar Windows and Doors from Trend
Natural and Light Western Red Cedar Windows and Doors from Trend
Natural and Light Western Red Cedar Windows and Doors from Trend
Natural and Light Western Red Cedar Windows and Doors from Trend
Natural and Light Western Red Cedar Windows and Doors from Trend
Natural and Light Western Red Cedar Windows and Doors from Trend
Natural and Light Western Red Cedar Windows and Doors from Trend

Natural and Light Western Red Cedar Windows and Doors from Trend

Last Updated on 21 Feb 2013

Premium Western Red Cedar Windows and Doors create the perfect atmosphere for homes and built strong to last.

Overview
Description

Beautiful, natural and strong, Western Red Cedar Windows and Doors for Trend contemporary design elevates your home with warmth and a fresh impact for lighter, brighter rooms.

Flexibly designed, Trend’s experienced advice will ensure you receive the right product for your conditions.

Inspiring Windows and Doors to showcase your home

  • Reliable quality guaranteed with Australian Window Performance Label
  • Unique cedar is strong with exceptional ventilation capabilities
  • Fitted with security locks for your safety
  • Innovative Sliding Stacker doors offer easy access to outdoor extensions
  • Impressively broadens your home’s floor space by combining indoor and outdoor areas
  • Customisable design to completely suit your decor and application
  • Hardened premium “A” grade glass with enhanced midpoint visual motif
  • Protection with laminated glass on all non-standard door dimensions
  • Exceptional STC acoustic ratings also available
  • Diverse glazing options to optimise energy efficiency and costs
  • Base timber white priming is also available for convenience
Premium quality Western Red Cedar Windows range includes:
  • Awning
  • Casement
  • Bifold
  • Bay
  • Sliding
  • Double Hung
  • Louvres
Contemporary and warm Western Red Cedar Doors range includes:
  • Bifold
  • Hinge Door
  • Entry
  • Sliding
  • Sliding Stacker Door and Corner Stacker Door
Ensuring quality design to suit your requirements, Western Red Cedar Windows and Doors are available with enhanced bar layout and custom designs.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGirraween, NSW

44-52 Mandoon Rd

13 72 74
Office AddressHume, ACT

74 Sheppard St

13 72 74
Office AddressCardiff, NSW

56-60 Munibung Road

13 72 74
Office AddressChatswood, NSW

Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way

13 72 74
Office AddressDubbo, NSW

1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive

02 6884 4055
Office AddressOurimbah, NSW

5 Catamaran Road

13 72 74
Office AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

5 Merrigal Road

02 6581 5100
Office AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway

02 4423 1500
Office AddressTamworth, NSW

7-11 Hume Road

13 72 74
Office AddressCaboolture, QLD

27-43 Skyreach Street

07 5428 9200
Office AddressOrmeau, QLD

134 Lahrs Road

13 72 74
Office AddressUrangan, QLD

6 Miller Street

07 4125 3188
Office AddressSpreyton, TAS

14 Kelcey Tier Road

03 6427 3166
Office AddressBallarat, VIC

72-74 Main Road

03 5338 7837
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

92 Canterbury Road

13 72 74
Office AddressHawthorn, VIC

192 Burwood Road

03 9214 4000
Office AddressSeaford, VIC

36 Oliphant Way

03 9770 8888
Postal AddressWarana, QLD

Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit

13 72 74
Postal AddressRegency Park, SA

15-17 Indama St

13 72 74
Postal AddressWest Heidelberg, VIC

633 Waterdale Road

13 72 74
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap