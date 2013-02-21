Natural and Light Western Red Cedar Windows and Doors from Trend

Beautiful, natural and strong, Western Red Cedar Windows and Doors for Trend contemporary design elevates your home with warmth and a fresh impact for lighter, brighter rooms.

Flexibly designed, Trend’s experienced advice will ensure you receive the right product for your conditions.

Inspiring Windows and Doors to showcase your home

Reliable quality guaranteed with Australian Window Performance Label

Unique cedar is strong with exceptional ventilation capabilities

Fitted with security locks for your safety

Innovative Sliding Stacker doors offer easy access to outdoor extensions

Impressively broadens your home’s floor space by combining indoor and outdoor areas

Customisable design to completely suit your decor and application

Hardened premium “A” grade glass with enhanced midpoint visual motif

Protection with laminated glass on all non-standard door dimensions

Exceptional STC acoustic ratings also available

Diverse glazing options to optimise energy efficiency and costs

Base timber white priming is also available for convenience

Premium quality Western Red Cedar Windows range includes:

Awning

Casement

Bifold

Bay

Sliding

Double Hung

Louvres

Contemporary and warm Western Red Cedar Doors range includes:

Bifold

Hinge Door

Entry

Sliding

Sliding Stacker Door and Corner Stacker Door

Ensuring quality design to suit your requirements, Western Red Cedar Windows and Doors are available with enhanced bar layout and custom designs.