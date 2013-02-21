Natural and Light Western Red Cedar Windows and Doors from Trend
Premium Western Red Cedar Windows and Doors create the perfect atmosphere for homes and built strong to last.
Overview
Beautiful, natural and strong, Western Red Cedar Windows and Doors for Trend contemporary design elevates your home with warmth and a fresh impact for lighter, brighter rooms.
Flexibly designed, Trend’s experienced advice will ensure you receive the right product for your conditions.
Inspiring Windows and Doors to showcase your home
- Reliable quality guaranteed with Australian Window Performance Label
- Unique cedar is strong with exceptional ventilation capabilities
- Fitted with security locks for your safety
- Innovative Sliding Stacker doors offer easy access to outdoor extensions
- Impressively broadens your home’s floor space by combining indoor and outdoor areas
- Customisable design to completely suit your decor and application
- Hardened premium “A” grade glass with enhanced midpoint visual motif
- Protection with laminated glass on all non-standard door dimensions
- Exceptional STC acoustic ratings also available
- Diverse glazing options to optimise energy efficiency and costs
- Base timber white priming is also available for convenience
- Awning
- Casement
- Bifold
- Bay
- Sliding
- Double Hung
- Louvres
- Bifold
- Hinge Door
- Entry
- Sliding
- Sliding Stacker Door and Corner Stacker Door
