Natural stone from RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics

RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics supply a vast range of Natural Stone Tiles that not only offer aesthetic appeal to any environment, but are also exceptionally durable and versatile.

The range of Natural Stone Tiles is available in various finishes, sizes and profiles

Can be worked in uniform sizes

Customisation for specific applications is available

Available in large slabs from which kitchen tops and vanities can be manufactured

Marble Tiles from RMS are a classic material, commonly used in living rooms and bathrooms

Suitable for benchtops and hallway flooring

Available in a variety of colours and profiles

Can be produced with a variety of finishes, the most popular being polished marble

Granite is a hard and highly durable stone that is used for household benchtops and as granite tiles. RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics offer a wide range of granite products that are available in a variety of colours, patterns, grains and designs.

Sourced from Italy, Spain and select other countries that produce the finest natural materials, RMS Granite tiles are available in the following colour profiles:

Absolute Black

Airport

Black Galaxy

Black Pearl

Blue Pearl

Emerald Green

Limestone Tiles from RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics are the ideal choice when a warmer and more rustic look is required in a commercial or residential space

Available in a range of finishes including honed, polished and sandblasted

Range is available in a number of different sizes

Slate tiles are widely used in both residential and commercial building projects as it is a hardwearing and multi-purpose natural material