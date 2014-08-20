Natural stone from RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics
Natural Stone ranges in form of standard-sized tiles, cut-to-size panels (such as treads and risers) or slabs.
Overview
RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics supply a vast range of Natural Stone Tiles that not only offer aesthetic appeal to any environment, but are also exceptionally durable and versatile.
The range of Natural Stone Tiles is available in various finishes, sizes and profiles
- Can be worked in uniform sizes
- Customisation for specific applications is available
- Available in large slabs from which kitchen tops and vanities can be manufactured
Marble Tiles from RMS are a classic material, commonly used in living rooms and bathrooms
- Suitable for benchtops and hallway flooring
- Available in a variety of colours and profiles
- Can be produced with a variety of finishes, the most popular being polished marble
Granite is a hard and highly durable stone that is used for household benchtops and as granite tiles. RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics offer a wide range of granite products that are available in a variety of colours, patterns, grains and designs.
Sourced from Italy, Spain and select other countries that produce the finest natural materials, RMS Granite tiles are available in the following colour profiles:
- Absolute Black
- Airport
- Black Galaxy
- Black Pearl
- Blue Pearl
- Emerald Green
Limestone Tiles from RMS Natural Stone & Ceramics are the ideal choice when a warmer and more rustic look is required in a commercial or residential space
- Available in a range of finishes including honed, polished and sandblasted
- Range is available in a number of different sizes
Slate tiles are widely used in both residential and commercial building projects as it is a hardwearing and multi-purpose natural material
- Highly slip-resistant even when wet
- Ideal for high traffic areas such as kitchen and bathroom floors
- Suitable for wall tiling in both kitchens and bathrooms
- Extremely heat resistant, ideal for use as a kitchen benchtop material
Contact
14 Baker Street02 9316 9677
2 Kirkdale Street03 9388 2000