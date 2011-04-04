Natural Stone Pavers by Marble Matters

Marble Matters imports and distributes natural stone pavers, flagstones and stepping stones. With a reputation for consistent, high quality and reliable service, they have a wide range of pavers and tiles in stock, ready for immediate delivery to your shop or warehouse.



Just Arrived - Kalesinterflex

Porcelain ceramic super thin panels.

Super size panels create large seamless areas.

External and internal applications for both commercial and residential include facades, hospitals, offices,

Residential; polished surfaces.

Ideal for splashbacks and bathrooms

Stock available now White and dark grey polished panels 3000x660x5mm 3000x1000 panels in matte black, dark grey, luxury cement grey and antracite

Silver Travertine Pavers

The latest designer colour range taking Europe and Australia by storm

Tumbled

400 x 400 x 30

Copings also available

Miletos Travertine Pavers

Tumbled

406 x 406 x 30

610 x 406 x 30

Copings also available

Lunar Travertine Pavers

Tumbled

600 x 400 x 30

400 x 400 x 30

French Pattern (Versailles/Ashlar) set, 30mm thick

Also available in copings and large format honed/unfilled tiles 610x610x15

Mocca Travertine Pavers

Tumbled

600 x 400 x 30

400 x 400 x 30

French Pattern (Versailles/Ashlar) set, 30mm thick

Copings also available

Lara Cream Limestone Pavers

Tumbled

400 x 400 x 30

600 x 400 x 30

Also available in polished mosaics and large format tiles

Lydia Ash Andesite Pavers

Tumbled

400 x 400 x 30

The entire Marble Matters range of Travertine, Limestone, Marble and Andesite pavers and tiles can be made to your specifications.



This includes finishes such as honed or polished as well as size and shape variations.



Basins can also be made to order.



Exclusive Paver Designer Range

As leaders in the import of natural stone pavers, Marble Matters has the capacity to supply unique and exclusive colours and styles to the market.

An example of this is the new Castile tile range in exciting colours such as Ice, Grey, Cream And Cafe.



Kalesinterflex tiles are another of our specialties, available in large format (1000 x 3000mm) in thicknesses of only 3mm.