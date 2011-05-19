Natural Louvered Ventilators for Smoke Control by Colt International
Last Updated on 19 May 2011
Natural louvred window ventilators for ventilation and smoke control in buildings
Overview
Description
Coltlite window louvres are natural glazed casement ventilators for everyday ventilation and smoke control in shopping centres, apartments, medical and education facilities.
Glazed Window Louvres remove smoke quickly and resist fire
Coltlite window louvres can be used as a damper for fire and air control also. They have been designed to quickly release smoke from the building in the event of a fire.
The natural louvered ventilators can be used for low level air inlet or high level extract. Additional purposes include:
- The Coltlite range has been extensively tested and certified to industry in standards
- With wide openings, the louvres are ideal for stairwells and other escape routes
- Vertical installation, suitable for sheeting, curb or glazing applications
- Long lasting with corrosion resistant aluminium alloys and stainless steel fixings
- Motors can be hidden within the narrow framework
- Minimal maintenance required and resistant to most weather conditions
- Termination unit for large ducted or air handling systems
- Glass window louvres allow natural daylight to enter
- Infill panels and pneumatic, electronic or manual controls available