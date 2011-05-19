Natural Louvered Ventilators for Smoke Control by Colt International

Glazed Window Louvres remove smoke quickly and resist fire

The Coltlite range has been extensively tested and certified to industry in standards

With wide openings, the louvres are ideal for stairwells and other escape routes

Vertical installation, suitable for sheeting, curb or glazing applications

Long lasting with corrosion resistant aluminium alloys and stainless steel fixings

Motors can be hidden within the narrow framework

Minimal maintenance required and resistant to most weather conditions

Dual Purpose Ventilators

Termination unit for large ducted or air handling systems

Glass window louvres allow natural daylight to enter

Infill panels and pneumatic, electronic or manual controls available

Coltlite window louvres are natural glazed casement ventilators for everyday ventilation and smoke control in shopping centres, apartments, medical and education facilities.Coltlite window louvres can be used as a damper for fire and air control also. They have been designed to quickly release smoke from the building in the event of a fire.The natural louvered ventilators can be used for low level air inlet or high level extract. Additional purposes include:The natural louvered ventilators offer high levels of acoustic, thermal and aerodynamic performance in buildings with natural ventilation.