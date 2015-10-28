National Masonry Grass Pavers - Best Green Option for your Environmental Concerns
Last Updated on 28 Oct 2015
The Concrete Pavers from National Masonry are ideal for many areas as they offer a solution to water management and drainage as well as withstanding heavy traffic and abuse.
Overview
The Concrete Pavers from National Masonry are ideal for many areas as they offer a solution to water management and drainage as well as withstanding heavy traffic and abuse. They are suitable for both residential and commercial uses including areas of heavy driving and parking traffic.
These Grass Pavers can be used for the following:
- Driveways
- Walkways
- Garden applications
- Landscaping projects
- Patios
- Areas of high vehicular traffic
- Anywhere that soil or grass erosion can occur
These paving stones allow for water to easily drain between them which in turn reduces the pressure on water draining systems. This assists with containing and controlling water pollution, as run off from asphalt driveways can be very polluting due to all the chemicals it carries. Grass pavers, however, allow water to drain free and clear and thus represent an environmentally friendly driveway and paving solution.
Downloads
Contact
62 Industrial Avenue Wacol(07) 3271 9292
663 Pine Ridge Road Biggera Waters(07) 5552 3300
6 David Muir Street Slade Point(07) 4955 1155
Gate 4 , Riding Boundary Road (via Christies Road) Deer Park(03) 9361 6400