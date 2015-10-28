National Masonry Grass Pavers - Best Green Option for your Environmental Concerns

The Concrete Pavers from National Masonry are ideal for many areas as they offer a solution to water management and drainage as well as withstanding heavy traffic and abuse. They are suitable for both residential and commercial uses including areas of heavy driving and parking traffic.

These Grass Pavers can be used for the following:

Driveways

Walkways

Garden applications

Landscaping projects

Patios

Areas of high vehicular traffic

Anywhere that soil or grass erosion can occur

These paving stones allow for water to easily drain between them which in turn reduces the pressure on water draining systems. This assists with containing and controlling water pollution, as run off from asphalt driveways can be very polluting due to all the chemicals it carries. Grass pavers, however, allow water to drain free and clear and thus represent an environmentally friendly driveway and paving solution.