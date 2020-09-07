Realise the true freedom of showering when you experience NX. Refined by design, NX was created with a focus on the essential elements of showering. With five unique and exquisite collections, there is something to suit all sensibilities, while also delivering equally invigorating and calming shower experiences. You, the user, are at the centre of all design decisions. Whether a lasting escape, time lost in thought, or no time to think at all, you will find yourself immersed in an effortless cleansing.

The recent additions to the NX Showers range, Iko and Orli, feature HydroSense® – a revolutionary water spray technology from Phoenix’s in-house Research and Development team. With HydroSense®, water is transformed. This patent pending technology accelerates water flow tenfold, resulting in more even coverage, improved performance in low pressure environments and reduced debris collection within the shower fitting. The internal engineering ensures a fully immersive shower experience and the sense of total escape.

Excitingly, Phoenix is one of the first Australian companies to develop a shower spray technology, demonstrating the company’s commitment to innovation. As a testament to their design and engineering quality, all NX Showers are backed by a lifetime warranty.