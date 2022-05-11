Logo
Supplier Image
Altro Flooring and Walling
Altro Care Home Altro Tegulis Cool Mineral Pisces Anchor Bathroom CloseUp
Altro-Tegulis Antique Copper Wood Slate Oak Kitchen
Altro Tegulis Backsplash Subway Tile Closeup
Altro Tegulis Cool Mineral Bathroom
Altro Tegulis Hospitality Lobby Stacked Tile
College University Altro Tegulis Antique Copper Altro Wood Slate Oak
Retail Altro Tegulis White Altro Wood Adhesive Free Rustic Oak

Altro Tegulis

Last Updated on 11 May 2022

Altro Tegulis™ tile-effect wall panels offer the ideal alternative to traditional tiles for wet rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and retail spaces. With a range of tile-effect patterns offering a grout-free alternative to tiles, Altro Tegulis offers a more familiar feeling than traditional wall panel sheets.

Altro Tegulis™ tile-effect wall panels offer the ideal alternative to traditional tiles for wet rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and retail spaces. With a range of tile-effect patterns offering a grout-free alternative to tiles, Altro Tegulis offers a more familiar feeling than traditional wall panel sheets.

Create a realistic tiled look without any of the drawbacks of tiles

An innovative wall system with a 10-year guarantee, available in an extensive colour and design palette, the custom-etched grout lines offer a hygienic solution eliminating the cleaning and repair issues often associated with tiles.

With numerous colour and tile-effect combinations Altro Tegulis is perfect for those looking to create a stylish, flexible look for walls. Created from 10 standard tile-effect options with multiple colour and design palettes.

Altro Tegulis is faster to install than ceramic tiles, saving you time and money. Easy to install using one of our unique jointing methods, installations become simpler, and easier, guaranteeing a great result every time.

Typical applications

  • Hospitality
  • Offices: splashbacks and toilets
  • Student accommodation: kitchens and bathrooms
  • Healthcare/care homes
  • Education
  • Leisure
  • Supermarkets and retail
  • Home conversions
  • New build: kitchens and bathrooms
  • Social housing

Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

88 Logis Blvd

1800 673 441
