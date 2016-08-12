Multiwall polycarbonate standing-seam architectural system

Sunpal is an advanced multi-wall polycarbonate panel system. Combining strength and proven design with light transmission and thermal insulation, Sunpal offers a lightweight and leak-proof design panel solution.

Able to withstand high loads and accommodate expansion and contraction, the Sunpal system offers distinct advantages.

Main benefits of the Sunpal system:

Able to withstand high loads

Accommodates expansion and contraction

Simple and fast installation

Leak proof

High thermal insulation

Ideal for curved designs

Double sided UV protection

Available with SolarSmart ™ cool light colours

Ideal applications:

Architectural roofing and glazing

Commercial and retail roofing

Sport facilities- translucent roofing

Covered walkways, awnings and entrances

Open markets- light roofing

Service stations- translucent roofing

Parking structure covering

Swimming pool covers

Ideal for long term application on many types of projects, the Sunpal architectural glazing system is appropriate for a variety of roofing and cladding designs, both flat and curved.