Multiwall polycarbonate standing-seam architectural system
Last Updated on 12 Aug 2016
Overview
Sunpal is an advanced multi-wall polycarbonate panel system. Combining strength and proven design with light transmission and thermal insulation, Sunpal offers a lightweight and leak-proof design panel solution.
Able to withstand high loads and accommodate expansion and contraction, the Sunpal system offers distinct advantages.
Main benefits of the Sunpal system:
- Able to withstand high loads
- Accommodates expansion and contraction
- Simple and fast installation
- Leak proof
- High thermal insulation
- Ideal for curved designs
- Double sided UV protection
- Available with SolarSmart ™ cool light colours
Ideal applications:
- Architectural roofing and glazing
- Commercial and retail roofing
- Sport facilities- translucent roofing
- Covered walkways, awnings and entrances
- Open markets- light roofing
- Service stations- translucent roofing
- Parking structure covering
- Swimming pool covers
Ideal for long term application on many types of projects, the Sunpal architectural glazing system is appropriate for a variety of roofing and cladding designs, both flat and curved.