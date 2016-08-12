Logo
Supplier Image
Palram Australia
Multiwall polycarbonate standing-seam architectural system
Last Updated on 12 Aug 2016

Sunpal is an advanced multi-wall polycarbonate panel system.

Overview
Description

Sunpal is an advanced multi-wall polycarbonate panel system. Combining strength and proven design with light transmission and thermal insulation, Sunpal offers a lightweight and leak-proof design panel solution.

Able to withstand high loads and accommodate expansion and contraction, the Sunpal system offers distinct advantages.

Main benefits of the Sunpal system:

  • Able to withstand high loads
  • Accommodates expansion and contraction
  • Simple and fast installation
  • Leak proof
  • High thermal insulation
  • Ideal for curved designs
  • Double sided UV protection
  • Available with SolarSmart ™ cool light colours

Ideal applications:

  • Architectural roofing and glazing
  • Commercial and retail roofing
  • Sport facilities- translucent roofing
  • Covered walkways, awnings and entrances
  • Open markets- light roofing
  • Service stations- translucent roofing
  • Parking structure covering
  • Swimming pool covers

Ideal for long term application on many types of projects, the Sunpal architectural glazing system is appropriate for a variety of roofing and cladding designs, both flat and curved.

Contact
Office AddressDerrimut, VIC

34 Buys Court

03 9219 4444
