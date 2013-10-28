Multipurpose Modular Learning Facilities
Last Updated on 28 Oct 2013
Modular learning facility designed to function as classrooms, libraries, science and trade centres.
Overview
Ausco Modular’s extended range of transportable learning facilities for Pre-School to Adult Learning Centres provide significant flexibility due to its modular design.
Functional education facilities
Modified modular building to suit specific educational needs.
- Modular buildings can be fitted to function as libraries, dance halls, music rooms, science and trade centres
- Buildings are constructed in our factory and then transported to the site for minimal disruptions to students and teachers
- Building exterior that blends or contrasts with existing infrastructure
- Available in different sizes and configurations for specific needs
- Available in a range of finishes, both internal and external
Range of modular learning facilities
Designed to suit new or existing education facilities.
- Classrooms with a single or double classroom layout with high and raked ceilings for better light and ventilation
- Libraries are designed to offer a lot of natural light, ventilation and passive cooling for maximum comfort and energy efficiency
- Science and Trade Centres are modified to suit specific requirements for the industry
- Multi Level Learning Centre connects difficult and awkward shaped modular units together for an integrated facility
- Educational Building Exteriors that blends or contrast with new or existing infrastructure
Ausco Modular delivers outstanding modular building systems designed to make learning more accessible and comfortable for students and teachers.
