Multi-use life cycle assessment software calculator

Life cycle assessment (LCA) is a tool used to assess environmental impacts of buildings and help drive sustainable design outcomes. Our online software application is easily integrated into your project and aligns with your cost plan to reduce the cost and complexity of life cycle impact assessment for building and organisations. Quickly test energy, water and material sustainability scenarios to find the most carbon and cost-efficient pathway to success.

Deliver 40% lower impact buildings with the Multi-Use Calculator and join the likes of GPT, the Australian National University and Lend lease.

Features:

Secure cloud based software (no downloads)

Applicable across the project life cycle (from Feasibility to Design to As-Built)

EN15804 alignment (energy, water, materials, cradle to grave)

Life cycle inventory from Australian and Global sources

Allocation methods aligned with Australian Standard Method of Measurement

Over 1,000 materials assembly rates.

