Supplier Image
Doric Products
Detailed product image of window with multi point lock system
DN8000 Multi-Point Lock System

Last Updated on 04 May 2017

The DN8000 Multi-Point Lock System is a new award winning multi-point Euro groove locking system.

Overview
Description

Suitable for use on casement and awning windows, the DN8000 Multi-Point Lock System is designed and developed specifically for high performance windows.

Highly innovative, the system can be tailored to suit a range of sizes, opening configurations, but most importantly, conditions.

Features & Benefits:

  • Suitable for use on awning and casement windows
  • Locking points determined by window size and other key factors (i.e. wind loads)
  • Stylish and modern lever handle design
  • Wide range of powder coated colours available for the handle
  • Easy to operate, regardless of window size and configuration
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Office 38 Redfern St

1300 132 389
Display AddressMount St John, QLD

Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road

07 4779 5122
Display AddressVirginia Queensland, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd

1300 132 389
Display AddressBeverly, SA

Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St

1300 132 389
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court

1300 132 389
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent

1300 132 389
