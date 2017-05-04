DN8000 Multi-Point Lock System
Last Updated on 04 May 2017
The DN8000 Multi-Point Lock System is a new award winning multi-point Euro groove locking system.
Overview
The DN8000 Multi-Point Lock System is a new award winning multi-point Euro groove locking system.
Suitable for use on casement and awning windows, the DN8000 Multi-Point Lock System is designed and developed specifically for high performance windows.
Highly innovative, the system can be tailored to suit a range of sizes, opening configurations, but most importantly, conditions.
Features & Benefits:
- Suitable for use on awning and casement windows
- Locking points determined by window size and other key factors (i.e. wind loads)
- Stylish and modern lever handle design
- Wide range of powder coated colours available for the handle
- Easy to operate, regardless of window size and configuration
Contact
Sydney Office 38 Redfern St1300 132 389
Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road07 4779 5122
Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd1300 132 389
Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St1300 132 389
Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court1300 132 389
Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent1300 132 389