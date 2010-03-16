Multi Barrier Drinking Water Filters by Privotec

Privotec Portable Water Filters

Water filtration is achieved by the use of chemical treatments, biological process or a barrier system. The PROaqua 4200 Water Filter is a Multi Barrier System, which means it has multiple layers of different filtration medium, each layer targeting specific impurities.



Features of the PROaqua 4200 Multi Barrier Water Filters

Different filters can be used in the PROaqua 4200 drinking water purifiers. The water filter cartridges can be customised to suit you drinking water requirement or your water conditions. Other features include:

The water filter cartridges can be regenerated rather than thrown away

100 different ways to combine your filtration mediums and water filter cartridges

The PROaqua 4200 Water Filter's main filter cartridges include: Mebrane Bacteria Filter, REDOXOL - Wool Filter, LIME Resin Filter, DOLOMIT - Rocks, Nitrate Resin, Active CArbon, Fleece Filter, Fine Mesh Filter, Gravel Bed Filter and REDOXOL Granulate Filter

Complies with all food regulations

PROaqua 4200 drinking water systems have hygenic certification and complies with food regulations and medical standards

German manufacturing

PROaqua 4200 drinking water treatments filters two litres of water per minute

Cartridges can last up to 5 years

Benefits of Using Filtered Water from the PROaqua 4200 Multi Barrier Water Filters

PROaqua 4200 pure water filters removes pollutants, impurities and chemicals of all concentrations and kinds. Other benefits include:

These rainwater filters protect your family from unexpected water contamination

The water filtration kits remove unpleasant odours

PROaqua 4200 rainwater filtration devices are designed to remove harmful chemicals added to control bacteria in town water supplies

Can be easily installed into existing plumbing

The water filter provide qualty water that can be used for medical purposes

Multiple water filter cartridges to suit your water supply

Elimnates lead, copper, zinc, iron, nitrate, nitrite, sulphate , lime, ammonium, potassium, bacteria and enriches water with mineral substances

Filters can be regenerated at low cost

PROaqua 4200 water filtration equipment is easy to maintain

Water Purification Systems

The Provitec portable water filter PROaqua 4200 Multi Barrier System can be installed in households, gastronomy, caravans, boats and workplaces. The filtered water can be used to prepare baby food, face cleansing, cooking, drinking, washing vegetables and watering plants providing contamination free, microbiological impeccable, high quality water.