Mottura healthcare curtain tracks

Vertilux have a curtain track system that is ideal for use in healthcare environments. The Separè 458 curtain track system is suitable for showers and separating areas such as hospital beds thus ensuring it works well for both professional and hospital environments.

For an ideal healthcare solution, the Separè 458 can be paired with Vertlux’s range of healthcare fabrics that are:

Inherently flame retardant for the life of the fabric

Made with anti-microbial properties

Available in both plain and printed patterns

The Separè curtain tracks and fabrics meet both the function, and strict design requirements for your hospital, health clinic, lifestyle living & medical practice needs.