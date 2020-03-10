Mortex: Premixed Mortar Solution
Last Updated on 10 Mar 2020
Mortex is a factory manufactured, quality assured premixed mortar solution with an M4 rating. Its consistency can save labour time, increase efficiency and remove the need for onsite blending.
Overview
Mortex is a factory manufactured, quality assured premixed mortar solution with an M4 rating. Its consistency can save labour time, increase efficiency and remove the need for onsite blending. With Standard and Custom colour options available, Austral Bricks’ exclusive mortar range ensures consistent, homogeneous mortar every time.
Features & benefits:
- Consistency
- Strong - M4 rated
- Ready to use
- Long lasting - Mortex is highly workable and cohesive, with a long board life.
- Durable - Mortex provides a weather resistant and durable mortar and is suitable for most brick and block applications
- Mortex is pre blended to ensure that, when mixed according to the noted specifications, it will comply with Australian standards AS3700
Downloads
Contact
NSW Branch 738-180 Wallgrove1300 794 062
Queensland Branch 105 Gardner Road07 3905 3257
SA Branch 201 Greenwith Rd+61 2 9101 4800
Tasmania Branch 210 Elizabeth Street03 6217 9287
VIC Branch Brick Makers Drive03 9102 1472
WA Branch 15 Military Road61 2 9101 4800