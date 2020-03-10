Logo
Mortex: Premixed Mortar Solution
Last Updated on 10 Mar 2020

Mortex is a factory manufactured, quality assured premixed mortar solution with an M4 rating. Its consistency can save labour time, increase efficiency and remove the need for onsite blending.

Overview
Description

Mortex is a factory manufactured, quality assured premixed mortar solution with an M4 rating. Its consistency can save labour time, increase efficiency and remove the need for onsite blending. With Standard and Custom colour options available, Austral Bricks’ exclusive mortar range ensures consistent, homogeneous mortar every time.

Features & benefits:

  • Consistency
  • Strong - M4 rated
  • Ready to use
  • Long lasting - Mortex is highly workable and cohesive, with a long board life.
  • Durable - Mortex provides a weather resistant and durable mortar and is suitable for most brick and block applications
  • Mortex is pre blended to ensure that, when mixed according to the noted specifications, it will comply with Australian standards AS3700
Downloads
DrawingBrochure

525.52 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHorsley Park, NSW

NSW Branch 738-180 Wallgrove

1300 794 062
Display AddressRochedale, QLD

Queensland Branch 105 Gardner Road

07 3905 3257
Display AddressGolden Grove, SA

SA Branch 201 Greenwith Rd

+61 2 9101 4800
Display AddressHobart, TAS

Tasmania Branch 210 Elizabeth Street

03 6217 9287
Display AddressWollert, VIC

VIC Branch Brick Makers Drive

03 9102 1472
Display AddressBellevue, WA

WA Branch 15 Military Road

61 2 9101 4800
