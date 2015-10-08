Monarostone Stone Veneer

Monarostone Stone uses rich colour tones and random stone shapes and sizes. Ideal for wall claddings and paving applications, this product is low maintenance, natural and unique in style.

The two colour palette for Monarostone varies from red, orange, rusts, brown, golds, greys and charcoal.

Monarostone is ideal for the following uses:

Features walls in residential applications

Commercial exterior walls

Facades

Garden pathways

Columns and pillars

The vibrant colours and rough-hewn textures of our random stone veneer will give your projects a rugged well-proportioned look.