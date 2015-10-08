Logo
Norstone Australia
Monarostone Stone Veneer
Last Updated on 08 Oct 2015

Monarostone Stone uses rich colour tones and random stone shapes and sizes.

Monarostone Stone uses rich colour tones and random stone shapes and sizes. Ideal for wall claddings and paving applications, this product is low maintenance, natural and unique in style.

The two colour palette for Monarostone varies from red, orange, rusts, brown, golds, greys and charcoal.

Monarostone is ideal for the following uses:

  • Features walls in residential applications
  • Commercial exterior walls
  • Facades
  • Garden pathways
  • Columns and pillars

The vibrant colours and rough-hewn textures of our random stone veneer will give your projects a rugged well-proportioned look.

Narrabeen, NSW

PO Box 824

02 9944 6711
