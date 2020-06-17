Modular sofa: Toulouse by Henrik Pedersen

The Toulouse modular sofa is a sleek modular system with firm seating comfort and great configurability. The large system is softened by round and curvy edges and its discreet metal frame ensures a light and floating expression. Toulouse presents you with the building blocks to create the perfect lounge-scape, built around the premise of layered privacy.

The system comprises four main modules: corner seat, single seat with backrest, backless seat and side table. All modules can be ordered in low or high back versions. All affix to a universal metal base frame for easy configuration. Additional privacy arrives through its rigid high-back shell and attachable fabric room divider. The latter gives customers the option of a sectioned work lounge or informal meeting space within a room. A sense of homeliness arrives through attachable fabric shade lighting and the soft sweeping curves of its inviting cushions. Fluid reconfigurability aside, design freedom is also enjoyed at the buying stage. Clients can order their modules in a mix of upholstery options for a vibrant look or choose the same upholstery for a uniform aesthetic. Choose from 100+ fabrics and leathers.

“Everything is interchangeable and can be configured to stretch for a mile if you wish. So, I don’t see it as sofa at all. Rather building blocks in a lounge-scape – pixels that make up a bigger and more inspiring picture,” says designer, Henrik Pedersen.

Henrik Pedersen is an experienced designer behind many of BoConcept’s designs, which include but are not limited to a range of armchairs, tables, sofas and lamps. His designs offer a warm minimalism; a luxury that calls and speaks volumes on its own. Behind each design there is a blend of comfort, natural curves, clean lines and honest materials – honesty being one of his mantras. Always with the user in focus, Henrik sacrifices his own predispositions and puts all his energy into optimizing feelings, trends, craftsmanship and functionality in a way that puts the user in focus.