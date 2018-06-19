Logo
Modular Signage Solutions for Public Wayfinding and Community Information Displays
Last Updated on 19 Jun 2018

Enhance your campus and street scape wayfinding signage amenities with our robust and highly economical FlexiSign modular convex sign system – specified across Australia for over 25 years by schools, councils, facility managers and public transport authorities.

Overview
Description

Enhance your campus and street scape wayfinding signage amenities with our robust and highly economical FlexiSign modular convex sign system – specified across Australia for over 25 years by schools, councils, facility managers and public transport authorities.

The FlexiSign is our unique modular signage system developed for use across a broad range of indoor and outdoor applications.

Available in eight unique profiles, the product can be configured in a range of signage formats, including freestanding totem or pylon, horizontal stand, cantilevered blade, wall-mounted, suspended, and pole-mounted, with portable options available as well. We offer a variety of different width options, with customisable height layouts on request. The system is fabricated with structural marine-grade aluminium and stainless steel componentry.

FlexiSign graphics panels are interchangeable for easy replacement, minimising both cost and time spent on signage maintenance.

The FlexiSign system is particularly popular with the public transport sector, where it has been specified by authorities across Australia – with proven performance.

It is suited to all types of public spaces, such as outdoor campuses and precincts, parks and waterfront, schools, universities, sports and camping grounds, bush walking sites as well as indoor settings like retail outlets and corporate buildings.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

9.61 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

3.11 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSingleton, NSW

Hunter Valley Office 48 Magpie Street

1300 600 300
Display AddressBroadbeach, QLD

Gold Coast Office 1/10 Albert Avenue

1300 600 300
Office AddressSilverwater, NSW

Sydney Office (HQ) 8-10 Giffard Street

(02) 9737 0022
Office AddressBrisbane, QLD

Brisbane Office Level 54, 111 Eagle street

1300 600 300
Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Melbourne Office Level 9, 440 Collins Street

1300 600 300
