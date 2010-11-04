Logo
Modular Entertainment Units from About Space
Last Updated on 04 Nov 2010

Modular Entertainment Units for commercial and domestic applications

About Space design and assemble Modular Entertainment Units for commercial and domestic applications

Modular Entertainment Units designed for commercial and residential settings
The Modular Entertainment Units available from About Space are fully customisable, allowing users to create an attractive entertainment unit which matches their tastes and dimension requirements. Additionally:

  • They are 100% Australian made
  • Constructed with 16mm MDF for a stylish finish
  • Include a custom 2-pac finish in any colour
  • Ideal for rooms of any shape or size
  • Available with Australia wide delivery
  • Strong and durable for long lasting performance and construction integrity

Modular Entertainment Units for a range of applications
Modular Entertainment Units from About Space are ideal for a range of residential and commercial applications including:

  • Office spaces
  • House entertainment areas
  • Hotels and motels
  • Retail sites
  • Department stores
  • Bars
Display AddressFitzroy, VIC

179 Gertrude St

03 9417 4635
