Modular Clothes Racking from Solid Dynamics
Last Updated on 27 Jun 2013
Easy to install and strong solid racking for reliability for commercial applications.
Overview
Description
Solid Racking by Solid Dynamics is proven to be one of the strongest racking designs available in the market. The racking is stress free to install, and designs can easily become unique centre pieces while serving a practical function.
Tubeclamp by Solid Dynamics offers maximum flexibility and excellent service to retailers looking for a shelving solution to display their products.
The fittings provided by Solid Dynamics are loved by interior designers and shop fitters, because all fittings can be rearranged into an infinite amount of shapes, bodies, and showcases.
Tubeclamp fittings are tested and proven to carry over 200kg vertical loads while used as a clothes rack
- Smart cantilever designs can support much more
- Each Tubeclamp racking fitting is tested to handle 130kg of vertical load when installed correctly in a 1.5 meter span
- Suitable for mobile or static displays and there has been no limitation to how products can be presented
- Tubeclamp Racking is available in 20NB tube (27mm OD), and 25NB tube (34mm OD) sizes and are shipped with a galvanised coating.
- Powder coated finishes are also available on request.