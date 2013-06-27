Modular Clothes Racking from Solid Dynamics

Tubeclamp fittings are tested and proven to carry over 200kg vertical loads while used as a clothes rack

Smart cantilever designs can support much more

Each Tubeclamp racking fitting is tested to handle 130kg of vertical load when installed correctly in a 1.5 meter span

Suitable for mobile or static displays and there has been no limitation to how products can be presented

Tubeclamp Racking is available in 20NB tube (27mm OD), and 25NB tube (34mm OD) sizes and are shipped with a galvanised coating.

Powder coated finishes are also available on request.

Solid Racking by Solid Dynamics is proven to be one of the strongest racking designs available in the market. The racking is stress free to install, and designs can easily become unique centre pieces while serving a practical function.Tubeclamp by Solid Dynamics offers maximum flexibility and excellent service to retailers looking for a shelving solution to display their products.The fittings provided by Solid Dynamics are loved by interior designers and shop fitters, because all fittings can be rearranged into an infinite amount of shapes, bodies, and showcases.Solid Dynamics only provides tubes and fittings and deliver them as a flat pack. Solid Dynamics informative and helpful staff offer experienced advice on designs and fittings and adequate loading capacities.