Modular Building Systems Designed to Match Your Requirements by Ausco Modular

Last Updated on 01 Sep 2016

Modular building systems designed for specifically for mining and building site requirements

Overview
Description

Ausco Modular delivers outstanding modular building systems designed to specifically match individual client requirements.

Durable Modular Building Systems

  • Modular building systems available from Ausco offer the latest design innovation together with durability in even the most rugged applications. :
  • Ausco utilise permanent constructions methods with outstanding environmental benefits
  • NATA accredited modular engineering division - the only one of its kind in Australia
  • Speed of delivery - national capacity with 10 manufacturing facilities across 5 locations
  • Quality, cost and resource controlled manufacturing environment

Custom designed Modular Building Systems for a variety of requirements

  • Mining sites
  • Classrooms
  • Commercial sites
  • Industrial areas

Ausco Modular stringently manage the quality and cost of materials. The end result are extremely cost effective yet aesthetically pleasing, rugged and environmentally sustainable modular systems.

With over 12,000 buildings, Ausco Modular also has the largest hire fleet of any modular building company in Australia.

