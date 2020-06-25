Plantation shutters are popular window treatments that can increase the value of your home. The main distinguishing characteristic of these window shutters is their wide horizontal louvres or window slats, which are commonly made from timber or aluminium.

Indoor Shutters

Indoor window shutters are incredibly energy efficient, creating an extra layer of insulation over your windows to help regulate the indoor temperature when closed. Throughout the day, adjust the angle of the window slats of the indoor shutter blinds to increase light and airflow. Choose from basswood shutters and aluminium shutters.

Outdoor Shutters

External window shutters are well-suited to outdoor patio areas. After installation, the window slats of the exterior shutters can be opened or closed easily to create a sheltered outdoor area or let cooling breezes flow through the space. White shutters are a popular choice for outdoor areas to help reflect the sun and make the space appear bigger than it is.

All of our Australian made plantation shutters are available as either hinged, sliding or bi-fold panels, with a wide range of colours, stains and accessory options. ABC Blinds also gives you the option to choose aluminium and wooden shutter blade widths, ranging from 60mm to 115mm.