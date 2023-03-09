Modern and minimalist design unite: Methven launch Minimalist MK2 bathroom and kitchen range

Bathroom design in 2023 has become all about pared-back simplicity – but with a difference. From the kitchen to the bathroom, accents in the form of striking fixtures have changed the look and feel of the wet room, with a warm touch contrasting with the minimalist aesthetic captured in new home builds and renovations today.

The new Minimalist MK2 bathroom and kitchen collection by Methven is a fresh take on modern minimalism. With its ultra clean design, strict geometry and intersecting cylindrical shapes, these are pieces that will grace any room with their beautiful simplicity.

Andy Grigor, Head of Design & Innovation at Methven, leading the team who designs award-winning showers and tapware, commented that the trend towards softer and more tactile versions of minimalist materials in the bathroom will be popular in homes. “Minimalist aesthetics have made their way into the bathroom from other areas of the house, with simple shapes and textured surfaces, taking centre stage,” says Mr Grigor.

The Minimalist MK2 range offers three shower configurations, including a popular shower system design, a generous 250mm wall-mounted overhead drencher, and a rail shower. To complement the showers, there are two shower mixers to choose from.

“Understanding showering habits and daily routines has resulted in the inclusion of the award-winning Vjet® technology in the MK2 shower handset,” says Grigor. “We discovered that everyone is different, with different habits, routines and needs. Inspired to create a personalised experience that adapts to changing needs or mood, MK2 includes an intuitive slider on the handset to seamlessly transition from a firm, invigorating spray, to a gentle, enveloping warmth and everything in between.

When it comes to the rest of the bathroom fit-out, the Minimalist MK2 range offers a full cohesive look, with two basin mixers; a low Basin Mixer, and a Hi Rise Basin mixer, as well as a bath spout and a wall-mounted mixer and spout.

Natural materials such as wood, work to balance and create softness, and perfectly complement the modern minimalist theme. Finishes such as matte black tapware is popular due to its ability to pair well with timber and stone in bathrooms. However, moving forward, there will be a return to more classic tones such as chrome and brushed nickel. These finishes will add a touch of timeless elegance and be reminiscent of past generations.

The Minimalist MK2 range also extends to the kitchen and laundry. With its minimal, curved design and a sturdy pull-down spray nozzle, Methven’s Minimalist MK2 Pull Down Sink Mixer, features two settings – rain spray and slim aerated flow, to offer more options for your day-to-day kitchen tasks. Alternatively, the MK2 Gooseneck Sink Mixer, with a stylish design, will sit comfortably in any modern kitchen.

The new Minimalist MK2 range is available in Australia, via Harvey Norman, in three colours - chrome, brushed nickel and matte black, and is backed by Methven’s leading industry warranty.