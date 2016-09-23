Modern Life by KOHLER … Elegantly refined beauty

KOHLER’s new range of Modern Life basins stand the test of time with simple design sensibilities accentuated by soft curves and clean lines.

Available in three basin styles – vessel, countertop and wall hung – Modern Life conveys purity of detail resulting in a simple timeless form.

Featuring a fast-clean coating, all basins in the range are stain-resistant and easy to clean – seamless continuity means no joins or corners, offering continuous attachment to counter top or wall. Perfect for today’s modern life.

Features and Benefits

Modern, elegant, contemporary design

Comes in three variants – vessel (without tap deck), countertop and wall hung (both include tap deck)

600mm oval-rectangular shape is versatile in use

12 litre capacity (wall hung basin)

KOHLER finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing - twice exceeds industry durability standards

Overflow included

Available to industry professionals ONLY. Please contact a Kohler Design Consultant (auinfo@kohler.com) to find out more.