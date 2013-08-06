Moda® Ceramic Pavers for Sophisticated Outdoor Living Spaces from Austral Pavers

Create a unique outdoor space with natural textured and toned pavers

Five expressive shades to choose from to reflect your individual style

Solid and hard-wearing, with a natural texture that feels great under foot

Durable, non-slip, colourfast and frost-resistant

Practical hard landscaping surface that adds visual appeal and value to any home

Durable and versatile for many outdoor applications including pathways, entrance ways, patios, terraces, seating, barbecue areas and saltwater pools

Pavers for landscaping and al fresco areas

Moda Sanza, Moda Leola, Moda Bello, Moda Sol, Moda Zumo Sizes: 300 x 300 x 40 body paver & bullnose, 300 x 600 x 40 body paver & bullnose

Austral Pavers Moda® ceramic pavers add sophistication to outdoor living areas by artfully combining the best of design and technology. Moda® ceramic pressed pavers have been created for contemporary Australian outdoor environments.The European-inspired selection of natural colours and textures in the Moda® range are complemented by fashionable large format pavers.Moda® ceramic pavers are suitable for landscaping and al fresco areas and can be applied to larger, heavy-duty areas such as driveways, extending unique styles.