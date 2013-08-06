Moda® Ceramic Pavers for Sophisticated Outdoor Living Spaces from Austral Pavers
Last Updated on 06 Aug 2013
Create unique outdoor space areas with the Moda® Ceramic Pavers
Overview
Description
Austral Pavers Moda® ceramic pavers add sophistication to outdoor living areas by artfully combining the best of design and technology. Moda® ceramic pressed pavers have been created for contemporary Australian outdoor environments.
Create a unique outdoor space with natural textured and toned pavers
The European-inspired selection of natural colours and textures in the Moda® range are complemented by fashionable large format pavers.
- Five expressive shades to choose from to reflect your individual style
- Solid and hard-wearing, with a natural texture that feels great under foot
- Durable, non-slip, colourfast and frost-resistant
- Practical hard landscaping surface that adds visual appeal and value to any home
- Durable and versatile for many outdoor applications including pathways, entrance ways, patios, terraces, seating, barbecue areas and saltwater pools
- Colours: Moda Sanza, Moda Leola, Moda Bello, Moda Sol, Moda Zumo
- Sizes: 300 x 300 x 40 body paver & bullnose, 300 x 600 x 40 body paver & bullnose