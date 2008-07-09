Mobile Shelving and Library Shelving from Bosco Storage Solutions

Compact shelving systems to maximise space

Helps optimise business productivity by maximising the use of available floor space

Equipped to suit every individual requirement due to customised configurations

Stable and flexible designs to suit any building or style

A variety of options when it comes to heights, widths and depths

Runner systems for floor surface or underfloor installation

Maximises space

For archiving large volumes of material

Banks

Industrial

Museums

Retail stores

Science facilities

Educational facilities

Save on renovation costs

Bosco designs and manufactures commercial mobile shelving that is ideal for libraries. The mobile shelving is made from sheet metal for long lasting strength.Mobile shelving can be used also be used in:Bosco's mobile shelving system provides hassle free, efficient access to archived materials The various configurations allow businesses to maximise their floor space without the expensive renovating or remoulding. Bosco will work closely with all their customers to ensure the right shelving is provided for specific requirements.