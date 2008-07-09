Mobile Shelving and Library Shelving from Bosco Storage Solutions
Bosco heavy duty, relocatable mobile and fixed shelves ideal as library shelving, archive shelving, office shelving and bank shelving
Overview
Description
Bosco designs and manufactures commercial mobile shelving that is ideal for libraries. The mobile shelving is made from sheet metal for long lasting strength.
Compact shelving systems to maximise space
Mobile shelving can be used also be used in:
Bosco's mobile shelving system provides hassle free, efficient access to archived materials The various configurations allow businesses to maximise their floor space without the expensive renovating or remoulding. Bosco will work closely with all their customers to ensure the right shelving is provided for specific requirements.
- Helps optimise business productivity by maximising the use of available floor space
- Equipped to suit every individual requirement due to customised configurations
- Stable and flexible designs to suit any building or style
- A variety of options when it comes to heights, widths and depths
- Runner systems for floor surface or underfloor installation
- Maximises space
- Banks
- Industrial
- Museums
- Retail stores
- Science facilities
- Educational facilities
