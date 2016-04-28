Mobile Retractable Seating - to give your venue flexibility between seating needs and space requirements, when you need to alter where you set up

Retractable seating, smarter seating solutions to help you get the most out of your space. Our range is designed to create multi-purpose spaces: sports hall, to cultural hall, to lecture theatre. The right seating not only transforms your space: it changes how you operate.

Fully customised and tailored to your needs, including adapting to existing infrastructure.

Features:

Well designed to provide optimal capacity.

Easy to Operate, the single button control makes setting up and packing away easy

Unbeatable for audiences: comfortable, safe, with an optimal line of sight

High quality and affordable to meet your performance and budget requirements

Stylish, durable and practical, with many design options

It also allows units to be moved to a storage area

Turn your space into a multi purpose venue

Enables fast set up of seating without manual handling

Storage can be in a recess or against the wall

Ideal for theatres, sports stadiums, school performance areas

Retractable Seating Mobile Systems are available on our small systems to provide versatility. The closed unit can be positioned anywhere in the room, once positioned, the unit can then be extended and retracted.