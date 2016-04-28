Mobile Retractable Seating - to give your venue flexibility between seating needs and space requirements, when you need to alter where you set up
Overview
Retractable seating, smarter seating solutions to help you get the most out of your space. Our range is designed to create multi-purpose spaces: sports hall, to cultural hall, to lecture theatre. The right seating not only transforms your space: it changes how you operate.
Fully customised and tailored to your needs, including adapting to existing infrastructure.
Features:
- Well designed to provide optimal capacity.
- Easy to Operate, the single button control makes setting up and packing away easy
- Unbeatable for audiences: comfortable, safe, with an optimal line of sight
- High quality and affordable to meet your performance and budget requirements
- Stylish, durable and practical, with many design options
- It also allows units to be moved to a storage area
- Turn your space into a multi purpose venue
- Enables fast set up of seating without manual handling
- Storage can be in a recess or against the wall
- Ideal for theatres, sports stadiums, school performance areas
Retractable Seating Mobile Systems are available on our small systems to provide versatility. The closed unit can be positioned anywhere in the room, once positioned, the unit can then be extended and retracted.