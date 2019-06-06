Logo
Carillon basins by Kohler

Last Updated on 06 Jun 2019

Kohler’s latest basin collection named Carillon, epitomises the meaning of simplicity, utility and beauty. The Carillon's neutral palette blends in beautifully with a wide assortment of bathroom taps and fixtures, making it easy to create a coordinated look.

Overview
Description

Kohler’s new Carillon basins bring true timeless appeal to bathrooms

Scandi style is as effortless as it is elegant – it is an aesthetic that is defined by minimalism and functionality. And in the bathroom it creates the very essence of relaxed, zen-like calm. The look - one of clean, spacious, uncluttered surrounds - is easy to achieve and will maintain its popularity for many years to come. Kohler’s latest basin collection named Carillon, is just one of a number of the brand’s bathroom pieces that perfectly fits the look.

Carillon is a collection of basins that epitomise the meaning of simplicity, utility and beauty. Its understated elegance is defined by its fine lines, delicate contours and subtle lift at its edges. Available in a rectangular and round configuration, in white or black, the Carillon's neutral palette blends in beautifully with a wide assortment of bathroom taps and fixtures, making it easy to create a coordinated look.

Designed for striking vessel installation, the Carillon basin is a true Kohler "Wading Pool" format, with a super low profile and short clearance to accommodate a broad range of tapware options, from wall-mount to counter-mount basin mixer or basin set.

An Artist Edition version of the Carillon basin has also launched, inspired by the Dutch Masters of the 17th century and aptly called the Dutchmaster Collection on Carillon. In conjunction with floral photographer Ashley Woodson Bailey, Kohler created this exquisite floral composition.

Dutchmaster Blush Floral on Carillon is a vivid mass of large-scale peonies, dahlias, ranunculus and hydrangeas in lush colours of blush pink, ivory and darkest rose on an onyx background. And for delicate relief? A beautiful, Painted Lady butterfly poised on a single stem.

Features:

  • Modern, elegant, contemporary design
  • 19mm super low profile “Wading Pool” style vessel
  • Bench-top installation
  • Vitreous china
  • Available in round and rectangular formats
  • Available in white or black
  • Available in Artist Edition Dutchmasters design

