Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
P.R. King & Sons
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Harmony through floor lift
Harmony through floor lift
Harmony through floor lift
Harmony through floor lift
Harmony through floor lift
Harmony through floor lift
Harmony through floor lift
Harmony through floor lift

Minimal Space Residential Lifestyle Through Floor Lift

Last Updated on 27 Mar 2014

Ideal lifts for home or residential purposes, commercial applications and handicapped access.

Overview
Description

Created especially for the home, its compact and elegant design means it will fit neatly into your house practically anywhere you choose and can be custom made to suit your existing décor.

The Lifestyle Lift no shaftway required, though floor, residential lift

  • Minimal building work
  • Simple to operate
  • Fire protection between upper and lower floors
  • Pressure sensitive safety surfaces stop the lift if obstructed from above or below
  • For added security, the lift cannot travel unless the door is closed and the door will not open when the lift is travelling
  • Battery backup allows you to return to the ground floor in safety in the event of a power failure
  • Load capacity of 250kg
The Lifestyle lift can be quickly and easily installed in only a few days from order, custom made to blend in with your home or work interior.

Contact
Display AddressMarrickville, NSW

155 Victoria Rd

02 9560 7344
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap