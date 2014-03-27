Minimal Space Residential Lifestyle Through Floor Lift

Created especially for the home, its compact and elegant design means it will fit neatly into your house practically anywhere you choose and can be custom made to suit your existing décor.

The Lifestyle Lift no shaftway required, though floor, residential lift

Minimal building work

Simple to operate

Fire protection between upper and lower floors

Pressure sensitive safety surfaces stop the lift if obstructed from above or below

For added security, the lift cannot travel unless the door is closed and the door will not open when the lift is travelling

Battery backup allows you to return to the ground floor in safety in the event of a power failure

Load capacity of 250kg

The Lifestyle lift can be quickly and easily installed in only a few days from order, custom made to blend in with your home or work interior.