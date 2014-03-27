Minimal Space Residential Lifestyle Through Floor Lift
Ideal lifts for home or residential purposes, commercial applications and handicapped access.
Overview
Description
Created especially for the home, its compact and elegant design means it will fit neatly into your house practically anywhere you choose and can be custom made to suit your existing décor.
The Lifestyle Lift no shaftway required, though floor, residential lift
- Minimal building work
- Simple to operate
- Fire protection between upper and lower floors
- Pressure sensitive safety surfaces stop the lift if obstructed from above or below
- For added security, the lift cannot travel unless the door is closed and the door will not open when the lift is travelling
- Battery backup allows you to return to the ground floor in safety in the event of a power failure
- Load capacity of 250kg