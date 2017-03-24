MicroLouvre mesh for multipurpose applications

Logo
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2017

MicroLouvre can also be used as a light diffuser, privacy screen, insect screen and model building

Overview
Description

A unique bronze mesh that has many applications. Founded as a solar shading screen more than 80 years ago. MicroLouvre can also be used as a light diffuser, privacy screen, insect screen and model building etc. You can powder coat the mesh and frame to any colour and even print your own branding.

Microlouvre Products:

  • Lighting - MicroLouvre acts as a direction light filter that allows light to pass through in one direction whilst blocking vision of the light source from the opposite direction – reduces glare and increases visibility. This product is perfect for lighting engineers, exhibitions, display manufactures and interior design to achieve exactly the active or passive lighting effects required.
  • Solar shading - Provides 100% shade to windows at sun attitude of 40o or greater when the screens are installed in close proximity to and outside the window and in a vertical plane.
  • Attenuation - The most efficient solar shading product, has now been tested and proven to have market leading fire performance. Installing MicroLouvre™ attenuation screens to your Class 1 building (domestic dwellings) meets the requirements for screening in bushfire areas as required in AS3959-2009 up to BAL-40 & BAL-FZ.
