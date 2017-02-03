MiTek's EasyCat App for choosing the right engineered building product
Overview
MiTek's EasyCat App is a free electronic catalogue of engineered building products (EBP) produced by MiTek Australia. The app also containes the latest data sheets as well as links to short instructional videos demonstrating the correct installation procedures for the EBP's.
MiTek's range of EBP'sare designed to meet the individual requirements of each particular job. Each product is rigorously tested to ensure that it passes and/or exceeds Australian Standards. This is particulartly important when it comes to the structural integrity of a building as well as meeting compliant load-bearing requirements as well.
Advantages of the EasyCat app include the following:
- Easy to navigate
- Search feature functionality
- Favourites section for easy access
- EBPs are split into groups
- Free to download and use
MiTek’s EasyCat App can be downloaded from the Mac App Store or the Google Play store so it works on both Mac and Android devices. It offers peace-of-mind you are using the right EBP for the right application.
Contact
Head Office 46 Monash Drive(03) 8795 8888
Sydney Office Unit 5/100 Belmore Road , Riverwood Business Park(02) 8525 8000
Brisbane Office 17 Eagleview Place(07) 3861 2100
South Australia Office Unit 5/348 Richmond Road(08) 8234 1326
Western Australia Office 47 Abbott Road(08) 9353 2225