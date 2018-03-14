MiTek’s NEW StudLoks provide a fast and easy way of fixing wall plates to studs. They come in two sizes to accommodate single or double wall plates. Both have a 5mm hex socket head that fits a standard drive bit and sits flush with the wall plate surface when fixed. Screw length and product ID are stamped into the coloured heads (yellow 125mm & blue 150mm) – plus MiTek provide all weather, colour-coded StudLok tags for easy identification and certification.

The MiTek StudLok is an Engineered Building Product and meets all the requirements of the National Construction Code Series and Australian Standards. For specifications and installation instructions, get the data sheet from: mitek.com.au OR: download the MiTek EasyCat App. REMEMBER: always specify and use Engineered Building Products.