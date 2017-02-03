MiTek's Concealed Purlin Cleat is an economical (hidden) bracket for fixing purlins to top of rafters, or trusses to top of walls to resist wind uplift. They provide a fast and easy method of anchoring purlins, rafters and trusses to the top supports away from view. Concealed Purlin Cleats are also useful for fixing timber plates on top of block walls. MiTek recommends installers use only MiTek MSA1430 or MSA1465 screws.

MiTek’s Concealed Purlin Cleat is an Engineered Building Product. It has been designed and manufactured in accordance with ISO 9001 and meets all the requirements of the National Code Series and Australian Standards. Installation instructions, including product specifications can be found in the MiTek Concealed Purlin Cleat data sheet. This can be accessed via the free, MiTek EasyCat App or downloaded from the MiTek website.