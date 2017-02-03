Logo
MiTek BraceWall Bracket
Last Updated on 03 Feb 2017

MiTek's BraceWall Bracket connects the ceiling diaphragm to the top of non load bearing walls and enables lateral loads to be distributed into bracing walls

Overview
Description

MiTek's BraceWall Bracket connects the ceiling diaphragm to the top of non load bearing walls and enables lateral loads to be distributed into bracing walls in accordance with AS1684.2 and AS1684.3 “Residential Timber-Framed Construction” clause 8.3.6.9 and AS1684.4 clause 8.3.2.8. Each BraceWall Bracket replaces a pair of timber shear blocks. It also acts simultaneously as an InternalWall Bracket and is faster and easier to install than timber shear blocks.

MiTek’s BraceWall Bracket is an Engineered Building Product. It has been designed and manufactured in accordance with ISO 9001 and meets all the requirements of the National Code Series and Australian Standards. Installation instructions, including product specifications can be found in the MiTek BraceWall Bracket data sheet. This can be accessed via the free, MiTek EasyCat App or downloaded from the MiTek website

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

726.86 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Head Office 46 Monash Drive

(03) 8795 8888
Office AddressRiverwood, NSW

Sydney Office Unit 5/100 Belmore Road , Riverwood Business Park

(02) 8525 8000
Office AddressEagle Farm, QLD

Brisbane Office 17 Eagleview Place

(07) 3861 2100
Office AddressNetley, SA

South Australia Office Unit 5/348 Richmond Road

(08) 8234 1326
Office AddressPerth, WA

Western Australia Office 47 Abbott Road

(08) 9353 2225
