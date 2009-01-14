MiLock Electronic Proximity and Finger Print Locks by Safeport Security Solutions

What is MiLock?

MiLock is a cost-effective range of electronic proximity locks using Philips Mifare technology. MiLock is designed for Hotels, Serviced and Residential apartments, Aged Care and Office Applications. Specifically designed for Australian conditions, MiLock provides powerful access control features without the expense of cabling.



Milock Offers Two Electronic Proximity Lock Models

MiLock 5-3

iMiLock 5-3 s a stand-alone lock that requires no software, programming and deletion of key cards and fobs by the administrator is quite simple.

MiLock 8-3

MiLock 8-3 comes with a powerful and secure software offering easy encoding and deletion of user credentials and full lock audit capabilities - ideal for hotels and larger installations.



Features of the MiLock Access Control Locks

MiLock 5-3 is incredibly easy to use and manage, cards can be added and deleted by the administrator in seconds.

2 hour fire-rated

Easy to install - tubular latch or mortice

120 users per lock

User credentials to unlock door can be cards, fobs, mobile phone attachment, even a stylish watch.

MiLock 8-3 is the new choice for hotels and serviced apartments - the "prox" technology renders "mag stripe" key card systems obsolete.

Fully featured software means easy management of guest and staff cards.

2 hour fire-rated

10,000+ rooms

MiLock Locks Benefits

Ideal for rental properties where key control is an issue.

Inexpensive access control option

No cabling - runs for 12-18 months on 4 x AA batteries

Small form factor - easy to retrofit

Integrates with existing systems

The MiLock electronic lock by Safeport Security Solutions is a new keyless way to manage the security of your property. Using state-of-the-art Mifare proximity technology it offers access control solutions for any situation. It is easy to incorporate into existing access control systems without the expense of running cables.