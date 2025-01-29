Logo
Merbau: Timber decking

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

Simmonds Lumber premium timber decking.

Overview
Description

Independently certified, legally sourced, Merbau timber products. Helping to stop illegal logging. Simmonds DNA Lumber® is independently certified using the Certisource DNA verification technology – one of the world’s most secure chain of custody systems. Each timber batch is audited from the forest to the Simmonds Lumber warehouse by Double Helix Tracking Technologies.

Simmonds DNA Lumber® is:Dimensionally stableKiln DriedDurableFire resistantTermite resistantMerbau is one of the few bushfire resistant timber species that meets Australian Standard AS3959.

Size Availability:

Table1_edited.jpg

Certifications:

Table2.JPG

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

1.48 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRosehill, NSW

1 Durham Street

02 9638 7333
Display AddressBanyo, QLD

146-164 Buchanan Road

07 3267 0244
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

22-32 Nathan Road

03 9791 2241
