Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Bureau Logo
Bureau Booths
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Bureau Booths Medium Booth
Bureau Booths Medium Domain
Bureau Booths Medium Limeplay Booth
Bureau Booths Medium Booth
Bureau Booths Medium Domain
Bureau Booths Medium Limeplay Booth

Medium Booth

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

For a space-efficient private office, or configured as a convenient meeting space for two, our Medium Booth is beautifully designed and space efficient.

Overview
Description

Comfortable for up to 2 people, or providing a more spacious private office solution for individuals, our Medium Booth isn't just beautifully designed but space efficient.

With two integrated high-volume yet silent fans, rest assured that the Medium Booth's internal environment is always comfortable and fresh.

Bureau-Medium-Booth.jpg

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Bureau Booths 2022 Brochure

1.85 MB

Download
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap