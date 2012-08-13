Mediclinics Sensor Operated Hands In Commercial Hand Dryers from Davison Washroom



Requires 80% less energy than conventional hand dryers

Effectively dries hands in 10 -15 seconds

Produces less noise than competing conventional hand dryers

Timed safety cut-off reduces energy usage

Sensor operated with vandal resistant design

Adjustable motor to cater for both low and high volume requirements

Motor can be adjusted from 420 up to 1100 watts

Features internal tank for water collection with external drain facility

Four nozzles deliver fast and efficient hand drying

Silver ion technology protects against microbes and bacteria

External surfaces of dryer are protected by Silver ion technology from bacteria and microbes

Removable rinse out filter with anti-microbal treatment

Options to include fragrance gels for a fresh pleasant smell

Sleek design is available either a white or satin chrome finish

Davidson Washroom supplies the Mediclinics high speed hand dryers for application in commercial washrooms with low or high volume traffic requirements. These intelligent dryers are eco friendly and efficient, delivering fast and effective hand drying performance.The Mediclinics Dualflow plus boasts a robust European design with a 7 year warranty on all parts. These environmentally friendly and efficient hand dryers provide the ideal solution to your commercial hand drying requirements.