Supplier Image
Davidson Washroom
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Energy efficient Dualflow Plus hand dryers dry hands in 10 to 15 seconds
Stylish hand dryers are available in both white and satin chrome finishes
Mediclinics Sensor Operated Hands In Commercial Hand Dryers from Davison Washroom

Last Updated on 13 Aug 2012

High speed and energy efficient Dualflow Plus Hand Dryers for fast and effective drying.

Overview
Description
Davidson Washroom supplies the Mediclinics high speed hand dryers for application in commercial washrooms with low or high volume traffic requirements. These intelligent dryers are eco friendly and efficient, delivering fast and effective hand drying performance.

Requires 80% less energy than conventional hand dryers
  • Effectively dries hands in 10 -15 seconds
  • Produces less noise than competing conventional hand dryers
  • Timed safety cut-off reduces energy usage
  • Sensor operated with vandal resistant design
Adjustable motor to cater for both low and high volume requirements
  • Motor can be adjusted from 420 up to 1100 watts
  • Features internal tank for water collection with external drain facility
  • Four nozzles deliver fast and efficient hand drying
Silver ion technology protects against microbes and bacteria
  • External surfaces of dryer are protected by Silver ion technology from bacteria and microbes
  • Removable rinse out filter with anti-microbal treatment
  • Options to include fragrance gels for a fresh pleasant smell
  • Sleek design is available either a white or satin chrome finish
The Mediclinics Dualflow plus boasts a robust European design with a 7 year warranty on all parts. These environmentally friendly and efficient hand dryers provide the ideal solution to your commercial hand drying requirements.
Contact
Display AddressAuburn, NSW

Unit 7, 4 Junction Street

02 9744 6855
Logo
