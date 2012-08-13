Mediclinics Sensor Operated Hands In Commercial Hand Dryers from Davison Washroom
High speed and energy efficient Dualflow Plus Hand Dryers for fast and effective drying.
Davidson Washroom supplies the Mediclinics high speed hand dryers for application in commercial washrooms with low or high volume traffic requirements. These intelligent dryers are eco friendly and efficient, delivering fast and effective hand drying performance.
Requires 80% less energy than conventional hand dryers
- Effectively dries hands in 10 -15 seconds
- Produces less noise than competing conventional hand dryers
- Timed safety cut-off reduces energy usage
- Sensor operated with vandal resistant design
- Motor can be adjusted from 420 up to 1100 watts
- Features internal tank for water collection with external drain facility
- Four nozzles deliver fast and efficient hand drying
- External surfaces of dryer are protected by Silver ion technology from bacteria and microbes
- Removable rinse out filter with anti-microbal treatment
- Options to include fragrance gels for a fresh pleasant smell
- Sleek design is available either a white or satin chrome finish